Oral COVID-19 drugs approaching finish line

It’s decision time for oral drugs that could help the world return to normal even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.K. already has granted emergency authorization to Merck & Co. Inc. and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics Inc.’s antiviral, Lagevrio (molnupiravir), and the EMA is expected to complete its evaluation of the oral drug within the next few weeks. In the U.S., the FDA could announce its decision on Lagevrio shortly after its Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee weighs in Nov. 30 on emergency use authorization.