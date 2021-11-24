Trajan acquires Axel Semrau lab automation and chromatography business for $18.7M

PERTH, Australia – Medical device and analytics company Trajan Group Holdings Ltd. has acquired the business and manufacturing facilities of Axel Semrau GmbH & Co., based in Sprockhövel, Germany, for AU$26 million (US$18.7 million), expanding the company’s global operations. Axel Semrau develops and manufactures laboratory automation and chromatography software and detection systems. The acquisition is the company’s most significant to date and broadens the company’s manufacturing base in Europe, Trajan founder and CEO Stephen Tomisich told BioWorld.