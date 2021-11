Neovasc touts NICE health tech assessment as a win

The U.K. National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (NICE) issued two health technology assessments dated Nov. 24, including one that gives a guarded recommendation for devices used to narrow the coronary sinus as a treatment for refractory angina. Neovasc Inc., of Richmond, British Columbia, touted the news as a positive for its Reducer device, given that this is the first instance in which NICE has lent any support for a device to treat the condition.