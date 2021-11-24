House members pushing MCIT as Cures 2.0 awaits committee action

A number of members of the U.S. House of Representatives have penned a letter to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in support of the Medicare Coverage of Innovative Technology (MCIT) rule, the second time in recent weeks the agency has heard from Congress. The net effect of these letters is to suggest that Cures 2.0, which would provide Medicare coverage of breakthrough devices, is not on solid footing, which if true would suggest that the Biden administration’s Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) is similarly endangered.