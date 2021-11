Zenas in-licenses obexelimab from Xencor in $480M deal

Zenas Biopharma LLC in-licensed the global right to develop, manufacture, and commercialize the antibody obexelimab from Xencor Inc. to treat autoimmune diseases in a deal worth up to $480 million. Under the agreement, Monrovia, Calif.-based Xencor gained the rights to acquire additional shares in U.S. and China-based Zenas, which will bring its total equity up to 15%.