Virtual Incision raises $46M in series C financing round

Virtual Incision Corp. raised $46 million in a series C funding round to support commercialization of its miniaturized in vivo robotic assistant (MIRA) for laparoscopic surgery. The first member of the company’s family of mini-robots in development targets colon surgery. Others in the pipeline will address hernia repair, gallbladder removal, sleeve gastrectomy, hysterectomy and other surgeries with specialized ranges of motion and tools.