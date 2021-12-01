VBI Vaccines Inc. won FDA clearance for Prehevbrio, a vaccine to block hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection caused by all known subtypes in adults ages 18 and older. Prehevbrio contains the S, pre-S2 and pre-S1 HBV surface antigens. The approval, VBI’s first, comes after November’s unanimous vote by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommending all adults ages 19 to 59 get vaccinated for HBV. Shares of Cambridge, Mass.-based VBI (NASDAQ:VBIV) were trading midday at $3.11, up 7 cents.

Abogen raises $300M in series C+ round for COVID-19 vaccine development

Abogen Biosciences Co. Ltd. has raised $300 million in a series C+ round to support the development of its mRNA products, specifically to support the development of its COVID-19 mRNA vaccine and expand to the global market. Meanwhile, the Suzhou, China-based firm will improve its mRNA platform by integrating artificial intelligence technology and computational biology, as well as expand its pipeline. The latest fundraising comes less than four months after it secured $700 million in a series C round. It was led by Softbank Vision Fund and 5Y Capital. New investors also participated, including Chimera Investments LLC, IMO Ventures Inc. and Mirae Asset Financial Group.

Apollo Health Ventures closes $180M fund for tackling age-related diseases

Apollo Health Ventures raised $180 million for a new venture capital fund focused on biotechnology companies developing therapies for age-related diseases. It may also invest in healthtech and digital health opportunities, but the latter constitute a minority pursuit for an investment team that is building up capabilities and expertise in disease biology.

Beyondspring’s CRL rattles its shares

Beyondspring Pharmaceuticals Inc. said it received a complete response letter from the FDA regarding the NDA for plinabulin, the company’s lead asset. The FDA said results of a phase III registrational trial were strong enough to show benefit and said a second trial is needed to satisfy the agency. The NDA is for approval of plinabulin combined with granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for preventing chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. The company said it expects to talk to the FDA about the CRL and acknowledged that the future clinical pathway may include a second study. The New York-based company’s stock (NASDAQ:BYSI) was slammed by the news at midday as shares were trading 55% lower.

Wording of molnupiravir EUA key to scope of use, risk

One of the biggest concerns at the Nov. 30 meeting of the FDA’s Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee is that, if Merck & Co. Inc.-Ridgeback Biotherapeutics Inc.’s oral antiviral drug, molnupiravir, is authorized for use in treating mild to moderate COVID-19 in patients at high risk of progressing to severe disease, it might be used too broadly, given its potential risks. Restricting that use is going to come down to how the FDA words the use statement if it grants an emergency use authorization (EUA). Unlike full approval, “off-label” use is out of bounds with an EUA. Providers could be held legally liable for straying from the use specified in the EUA, the FDA’s John Farley told the adcom.

Boosters, antivirals and Omicron make their debuts, as COVID-19 ravages on

Whether it’s the highly mutated Omicron variant emerging in South Africa as biopharma researchers scramble to create custom-made vaccines in record time or it’s the institutional mandates juxtaposed with waning vaccine immunity and the ongoing ups and downs of cases and deaths, the SARS-CoV-2 virus continues to dig its ugly spikes into an uncertain and anxious world. BioWorld has tracked 1,019 vaccines and therapeutics that have entered development for COVID-19 since early 2020. At least 33 of the candidates have exited the space, while 37 others have gained authorization or approval somewhere in the world. Meanwhile, the pandemic has led to a cumulative 261.4 million cases and 5.2 million deaths globally, according to the World Health Organization. In the U.S., cases are at 47.9 million, including 773,083 deaths.

Strategy elicits broad immunity against respiratory viruses

Stimulating the innate immune system with defective viral genomes (DVG)-based strategy provided broad-spectrum protection against RNA viral infections, including SARS-CoV-2 and other respiratory diseases in animal models, according to a U.S.-led international collaborative study reported in the Nov. 17, 2021, edition of Cell. “As far as I know, this is the first study to demonstrate that the new DVG-based strategy provides broad-spectrum protection against SARS-CoV-2, and other RNA viruses,” said study leader Raul Andino, professor of microbiology and immunology at the University of California, San Francisco.

