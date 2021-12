After safety troubles, Astellas signs $1.6B deal with Dyno Therapeutics to improve AAV tech

Japan’s Astellas Pharma Inc. is continuing its investment in gene therapies, following up its $3 billion acquisition of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. with a technology licensing deal with Dyno Therapeutics Inc. potentially worth more than $1.6 billion. Central to the deal is Cambridge, Mass.-based Dyno’s adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector technology, which can be used to direct gene therapies to skeletal and cardiac muscle.