Boosters, antivirals and Omicron make their debuts, as COVID-19 ravages on

Whether it’s the highly mutated Omicron variant emerging in South Africa as biopharma researchers scramble to create custom-made vaccines in record time or the institutional mandates juxtaposed with waning vaccine immunity and the ongoing ups and downs of cases and deaths, the SARS-CoV-2 virus continues to dig its ugly spikes into an uncertain and anxious world.