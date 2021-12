Complaint handling, CAPA a common theme in two new FDA warning letters

Device makers have historically struggled to maintain adequate procedures for corrective and preventive action (CAPA) and complaint handling (CH), and two warning letters posted to the FDA website suggest these are still sore spots. Invacare Corp., of Elyria, Ohio, and Smiths Medical ASD Inc., of Minneapolis, were both cited for CAPA and CH deficiencies.