Wording of potential molnupiravir EUA key to scope of use, risk

One of the biggest concerns at the Nov. 30 meeting of the FDA’s Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee is that, if Merck & Co. Inc.-Ridgeback Biotherapeutics Inc.’s antiviral drug, molnupiravir, is authorized for use in treating mild to moderate COVID-19 in patients at high risk of progressing to severe disease, it might be used too broadly, given its potential risks.