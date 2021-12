Metame receives FDA clearance for IBS digital therapy

The FDA granted 510(k) clearance to Metame Health Inc.’s Regulora, the company’s prescription digital therapeutic (PDT) for abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Regulora provides gut-directed hypnotherapy in a smartphone app that is designed to help patients better manage their symptoms and address miscommunication between the brain and gut that contributes to sensations of pain.