Novartis AG, keen to expand its central nervous system franchise as generics chase down crown jewel Gilenya (fingolimod), has secured rights from UCB SA to co-develop and commercialize two potential Parkinson's disease therapies for $150 million up front and milestone payments approaching $1.5 billion. The deal covers the phase II small-molecule alpha-synuclein misfolding inhibitor UCB-0599 and an opt-in to co-develop UCB-7853, an anti-alpha-synuclein antibody. It was unveiled as part of Novartis’ R&D day, during which the company said it expects more than 20 new assets with significant sales potential could be approved by 2026.

Humanigen’s lenzilumab shows positive results in treating hospitalized COVID-19 patients

Results from a phase III study of Humanigen Inc.’s lenzilumab showed it significantly improved survival without using invasive mechanical ventilation in hospitalized COVID-19 patients who were treated concurrently with other therapies. Those patients had a statistically significant 54% relative improvement in their likelihood of survival without the need for invasive mechanical ventilation, the study concluded. The data on lenzilumab, Humanigen’s lead candidate and a therapy it calls “variant agnostic,” were published in The Lancet. The company’s stock (NASDAQ:HGEN) had risen nearly 10% before the market opened Dec. 2 but had settled to a more modest 5% gain by midday. In late September, the FDA denied lenzilumab emergency use authorization for treating hospitalized COVID-19 patients by saying the monoclonal antibody’s potential risks outweighed its benefits.

UK steps up Omicron response with GSK/Vir antibody approval and 114M vaccine dose order

The U.K. is stepping up its response to the Omicron COVID-19 variant after the country’s regulatory agency approved Xevudy (sotrovimab), the antibody therapy from Glaxosmithkline plc and Vir Biotechnology Inc. At the same time the country placed orders for 114 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc., for use in 2022 and 2023. There was also insight from a U.K. study about the causes of blood clots with Astrazeneca plc’s rival vaccine and an announcement that Novavax Inc.’s U.K. manufacturing site is set to expand.

Aviadobio targets frontotemporal dementia with gene therapy

LONDON – Aviadobio Ltd. has raised $80 million in a series A round to take a precision microdosed gene therapy for treating familial frontotemporal dementia (FTD) into a phase I/II clinical trial. The product is designed to increase expression in the brain of progranulin, a protein that regulates cell growth, repair and inflammation. Mutations in the GRN gene that codes for progranulin lead to the progressive neurodegeneration that underlies FTD.

Tune Therapeutics ups the ‘Tempo’ in epigenetic editing with $40M investment

Tune Therapeutics Inc. launched with $40 million in initial financing and plans to pursue both rare and complex disease indications with a series of epigenetic editors that employ CRISPR-Cas9 DNA recognition to modulate gene expression in a targeted fashion, without introducing potentially problematic DNA strand breaks or changes to the genetic code. The company is actively building on academic research conducted by founding chief scientific officer Charlie Gersbach, professor of biomedical engineering at Duke University, who is one of the leaders in developing CRISPR-based epigenetic editing tools and methods. “Tune is in the lab for the last 12 months developing its own compositions and its own methods,” Gersbach told BioWorld.

US Fed Circuit rulings strike at MS drug, COVID-19 vaccine

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit struck a blow Nov. 30 to Biogen Inc.’s blockbuster multiple sclerosis (MS) drug, Tecfidera (dimethyl fumarate), affirming a lower court’s determination that a patent claiming a method of treating was invalid for lack of written description. In another precedential case the next day, the appellate court opened the door for Arbutus Biopharma Corp. to seek royalties on Moderna Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Tot Biopharm’s first ADC bevacizumab gets China lung cancer approval

Tot Biopharm International Co. Ltd.’s self-developed Pusintin (bevacizumab), a biosimilar to Roche Holding AG’s Avastin, has won marketing approval from China’s NMPA. It was approved for the treatment of patients with advanced, metastatic, or recurrent non-squamous non-small-cell lung cancer and those with metastatic colorectal cancer.

