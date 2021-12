FDA gives green light to Septicyte rapid one-hour blood test for sepsis

PERTH, Australia – The FDA has cleared Immunexpress Inc.’s 510(k) for its Septicyte rapid diagnostic test for sepsis that quantifies the relative expression levels of genes involved in a patient's immune response to infection to aid in a diagnosis in one hour for patients suspected of sepsis. The test uses peripheral blood gene expression biomarkers to provide a probability of sepsis in patients presenting with clinical signs of systemic inflammation.