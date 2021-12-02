Restore Medical kick-starts clinical trial for Contraband cardiac implant

Restore Medical Ltd. is implanting the first patients with its Contraband technology for congestive heart failure (CHF). The minimally invasive, catheter-delivered implant is being assessed in patients with chronic left ventricular failure. The Or Yehuda, Israel-based startup is carrying out the trial at the ZNA medical center in Antwerp, Belgium, followed by the Kaplan medical center in Israel. The goal of the implant is to enable the right ventricle to strengthen the left ventricle and improve ejection fraction, reduce mitral regurgitation and restore a favorable ventricular geometry.