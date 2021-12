Humanigen’s lenzilumab shows positive results in treating hospitalized COVID-19 patients

While discussing positive data on its lead candidate lenzilumab for treating hospitalized COVID-19 patients, Humanigen Inc.’s CEO sparred a bit with the FDA and its refusal to grant the treatment emergency use authorization. The monoclonal antibody, Cameron Durrant told investors on a Dec. 2 call, could possibly have saved 60,000 to 70,000 patients while the company waits for another meeting with the FDA.