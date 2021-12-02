Peters Surgical set to exit Eurazeo portfolio

PARIS – Peters Surgical SAS is being sold off. Its majority shareholder, Eurazeo Small-mid buyout, the investment arm for small and medium-sized enterprises at Eurazeo SE, has been preparing Peters Surgical for sale for the last five months. Investment banks DC Advisory and Allinvest are currently engaged in the sale of the company. This round is part of a divestment program at Eurazeo. Interestingly, disposals finalized since the beginning of the year have tripled, reaching $3.5 billion. The Eurazeo group, with a market cap of $6.65 billion on the Euronext Paris stock exchange, is pursuing its ambitious asset disposal program in a buoyant environment.