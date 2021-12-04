Sobi shares fall as $8B bid for company is withdrawn

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB shares (STO:SOBI) fell 25% Dec. 3 as investors behind Agnafit Bidco AB, previously poised to pay about SEK72.17 billion (US$7.97 billion) for the company, withdrew their bid as shares tendered fell just short of the 90% needed to complete the deal. The bid was seen as likely to succeed after Investor AB, which owns 35% of the capital and votes in the company, commonly called Sobi, supported it. However, with only 87.3% of outstanding shares tendered as of Dec. 3, Agnafit decided to drop the offer, foregoing further extension of the acceptance period, which was earlier extended by ten days to Nov. 26 in hopes of collecting enough support.