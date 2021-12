Omicron presents a greater risk of reinfection compared to Delta, Beta

LONDON – The latest epidemiological data from South Africa show it has entered a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, fueled by the Omicron variant of concern that was first detected in the country in late November. “We have moved from a total of 2,465 new cases last Thursday, when this variant was announced, to yesterday’s high of 11,535 [PCR confirmed infections],” said health minister Joseph Phaahla, in a briefing on Dec. 3.