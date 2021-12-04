BioWorld - Saturday, December 4, 2021
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.

Positive results from FOCUS trial put Hepzato clearance in sight for Delcath

Dec. 3, 2021
By Annette Boyle
No Comments
Delcath Systems Inc.’s phase III FOCUS trial of its Hepzato Kit for metastatic hepatic dominant ocular melanoma (mOM) posted positive results for this challenging and aggressive cancer. Nearly a third of patients responded to the therapy – more than three times the rate seen in those receiving the best available choice – and just under 7% had a complete response. The treatment, known as Chemosat in Europe, isolates the liver for treatment then purifies the blood exiting the liver before it returns to circulation to reduce systemic effects.
BioWorld MedTech Clinical Cancer