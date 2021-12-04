Positive results from FOCUS trial put Hepzato clearance in sight for Delcath

Delcath Systems Inc.’s phase III FOCUS trial of its Hepzato Kit for metastatic hepatic dominant ocular melanoma (mOM) posted positive results for this challenging and aggressive cancer. Nearly a third of patients responded to the therapy – more than three times the rate seen in those receiving the best available choice – and just under 7% had a complete response. The treatment, known as Chemosat in Europe, isolates the liver for treatment then purifies the blood exiting the liver before it returns to circulation to reduce systemic effects.