BioWorld - Monday, December 6, 2021
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.

Aeglea posts positive phase III data but stock staggers

Dec. 6, 2021
By Lee Landenberger
No Comments
Despite hitting the primary endpoint in its phase III study of pegzilarginase in treating arginase 1 deficiency, Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc. had a tough go of it Dec. 6 as the price of its stock (NASDAQ:AGLE) plunged 36.5% to close at $3.81 per share. The study hit its primary endpoint with a statistically significant reduction in plasma arginine from baseline after 24 weeks of treatment with pegzilarginase (p<0.0001). The study results were positive enough to prompt Aeglea to say it planned to submit a BLA to the FDA in the first half of 2022.
BioWorld Clinical Endocrine/Metabolic