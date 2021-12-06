Recordati poised to acquire Eusa Pharma for about $817.5M

Milan-based Recordati SpA has proposed acquiring the global specialty pharma Eusa Pharma Ltd., a specialist in rare and niche oncology, for about €724 million (US$817.5 million) net of around €26 million in debt Eusa held at last report, midyear. The transaction offers Recordati a "great growth opportunity" while giving it the chance to "build scale in a new-for-us and very attractive and underserved therapeutic area," thus providing further diversification for Recordati's existing rare diseases business, said Chairman Andrea Recordati.