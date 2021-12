Wishbone raises $3M to ramp commercialization of its dental implant bone regeneration technology

PARIS – Wishbone SA closed a $3 million funding round, which should allow it to obtain the CE mark prior to launching its range of products in Europe based on bone regeneration technology for reconstructive dental surgery. “Thanks to this round, we are ramping scale and moving from R&D to the commercialization phase in Europe,” Daniel Bee, CEO of Wishbone, told BioWorld.