Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Astrazeneca plc plan to collaborate on developing eplontersen for treating transthyretin amyloidosis, which is systemic, progressive and fatal. At stake for Ionis is $2.9 billion in potential sales-related milestone payments. It will receive $200 million up front and as much as $485 million in development and approval milestones. Ionis could also earn percentage royalties in the low double-digit to mid-20s, depending on the region. Ionis will continue conducting the global phase III trials in patients with hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis with polyneuropathy and cardiomyopathy. Eplontersen is designed to reduce transthyretin production. Carlsbad, Calif.-based Ionis’ stock (NASDAQ:IONS) had jumped about 10% at midday.

Odyssey’s epic series A reaps $218M for ‘been there, done that’ dream team

Odyssey Therapeutics Inc. launched with a whopping $218 million series A round, the year’s second-largest, to fuel work by almost 100 employees recruited in the past few months, mostly from big pharma firms. “They collectively have seen pretty much everything that’s out there in discovery and development,” CEO Gary Glick told BioWorld. Altogether, the small army has put 50 to 100 molecules into the clinic and has been responsible for more than 20 marketed drugs in cancer and immunology. “We’re leveraging that intellectual capital in two ways” – by coming up with candidates in large-market indications and by creating a “drug-hunting engine” that deploys target biology with a heavy emphasis on next-generation computational chemistry and biophysics, he said.

Neuren’s stock rockets 91% on positive phase III results for trofinetide in Rett syndrome

PERTH, Australia – Neuren Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock nearly doubled on positive top-line phase III results for trofinetide in Rett syndrome, meeting all primary and secondary endpoints in the pivotal phase III trial run by partner Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Acadia is planning a pre-NDA meeting with the FDA in the first quarter of 2022 with plans to submit the NDA around mid-2022. “We did indeed achieve statistical significance on both co-primary endpoints. There’s no ambiguity here. These are extremely significant results,” Neuren CEO Jon Pilcher said during a Dec. 7 conference call.

Aiming to build a better ADC, Emergence raises $98M in series A

LONDON – Europe’s latest antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) specialist, Emergence Therapeutics AG, will be going head to head with pioneer Seagen Inc.’s approved ADC, Padcev, after raising €87 million (US$97.9 million) in a series A round. That will fund the move into the clinic of the lead asset, ETx-22, designed from the ground up to have a more benign side-effect profile and greater efficacy than Padcev (enfortumab vedotin), which has both U.S. and Japanese approval in unresectable urothelial carcinoma that has progressed after chemotherapy.

Adendra aims to exploit ‘yin and yang’ of dendritic cells with $53M series A funding

Life sciences VC Apple Tree Partners (ATP) has launched its first U.K.-based portfolio company, providing $53 million in series A funding for immunology specialist biotech Adendra Therapeutics Ltd. It’s another eye-catching move from ATP, which has $2.65 billion in committed capital and launched Intergalactic Therapeutics Inc. in November, putting $75 million toward the firm’s nonviral DNA gene therapy tech. The VC has already established a London office in order to tap into the U.K.-based life sciences research scene. Based in London, Adendra aims to use insights into dendritic cell biology to discover and develop treatments for cancers and autoimmune diseases.

Medicago poised to seek approval for plant-based COVID-19 vaccine

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp.'s Medicago Inc. plans to "imminently" seek Health Canada approval for its plant-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate after top-line phase III results showed an overall vaccine efficacy rate of 71% against all variants of SARS-CoV-2. Regulatory filings for the vaccine, co-administered with Glaxosmithkline plc's pandemic adjuvant, are also underway at the FDA and U.K.'s MHRA, the company said.

Former pharma exec charged with embezzlement

John Klein, the former CEO and owner of a New Jersey-based pharmaceutical company, was charged Dec. 6 with one count of wire fraud involving the alleged embezzlement of millions of dollars from the unnamed company. If convicted, Klein, of Palisades Park, N.J., faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 or twice the gross profits, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Promising results drive push for Paxlovid compulsory licensing

Although Pfizer Inc.’s COVID-19 oral antiviral candidate, Paxlovid (PF-07321332; ritonavir), has yet to be authorized anywhere, the push for compulsory licensing of the drug has begun. Citing the promising results of the combination therapy in clinical trials, Knowledge Ecology International (KEI) is asking the government of the Dominican Republic to grant a government use and an open public interest license for the drug, which has a patent application pending in the Caribbean country. KEI, a nongovernmental organization, also is asking the U.S. to waive a provision in the U.S.-Dominican Republic-Central America Trade Agreement requiring five years of exclusive rights in the data submitted to drug regulators, including trial data demonstrating a drug’s safety and efficacy.

