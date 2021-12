In vitro diagnostics on the rise

COVID-19 puts IVDs in the spotlight, but global investment seeks to bolster their use elsewhere

Due to COVID-19, diagnostics are in the limelight, and public and private investors are watching how the pandemic may impact the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market in the future. As the sector receives an influx of investment, companies will be in strong positions to expand their portfolios. So, with 2022 around the corner – what are the investment trends to watch?