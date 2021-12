Beigene’s siltuximab gets China nod for multicentric Castleman disease as firm preps $3.5B STAR Market listing

Beigene Ltd. has received approval from China’s NMPA to market Sylvant (siltuximab) for the treatment of patients with multicentric Castleman disease, including HIV-negative and human herpes virus-8-negative disease. The green light comes at a good time as the Beijing-headquartered company is preparing for a $3.5 billion listing on Shanghai’s STAR Market, its third listing. The monoclonal antibody siltuximab previously received regulatory approval in the U.S. and Europe.