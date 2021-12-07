Easyendo’s robotized ureteroscope given South Korean breakthrough device designation

Easyendo Surgical Inc. has won the South Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety’s (MFDS) latest breakthrough device designation for its robotized ureteroscope. The device, currently known as Easyuretero, is the first of its type to be developed in South Korea. The next goal for Easyendo will be regulatory approval, said the MFDS. Daejeon, South Korea-based Easyendo is already working towards winning that approval. “We are now preparing to start clinical trials in South Korea, and discussing the start date and scope of the trials with MFDS,” an Easyendo spokesperson told BioWorld.