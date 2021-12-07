BioWorld - Tuesday, December 7, 2021
Suki captures $55M in series C round

Dec. 7, 2021
By Annette Boyle
Suki AI Inc. recorded $55 million in a series C fundraising round to support further development of its artificial intelligence (AI)-driven voice technology and digital clinical assistant for health care providers. The round was led by March Capital with participation by Philips Ventures. All previous investors in the company also returned, including Gaingels Group, Pankaj Patel (former chief development officer of Cisco), Andrew Deutsch (CEO of RIMA Radiology), and Russell Farscht (former managing director of The Carlyle Group).
