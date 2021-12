Partner talks percolate as FDA clears Daré gel for BV

Daré Bioscience Inc.’s investors will have to wait a while for details regarding a commercialization partnership centered on Xaciato (2% clindamycin phosphate gel, formerly known as DARE-BV1) as a single-dose treatment of bacterial vaginosis (BV) in females 12 years of age and older. Approved Dec. 7, Xaciato is expected to launch next year.