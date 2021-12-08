Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. was first up at Wednesday’s meeting of the FDA’s Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee as it built its case that the benefits of its novel drug, bardoxolone methyl, outweigh the risks. Presenter after presenter for the drug company stressed that a therapy with even a minimal effect will delay the decline in kidney function and have a meaningful impact on the lives of individuals with Alport syndrome (AS), a rare, rapidly progressing genetic disease that can rob patients of up to half their expected lifespan. In opening remarks at the meeting, the FDA’s Aliza Thompson stressed that the agency’s review team recognized the significant unmet need in AS, but it doesn’t believe the data submitted show evidence to support approval of the Nrf2 activator.

Daré wins FDA green light for Xaciato in bacterial vaginosis

Shares of Daré Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) were trading at $2.38, up 26 cents, or 12.24%, after the FDA cleared Xaciato (2% clindamycin phosphate gel, formerly known as DARE-BV1) for the single-dose treatment of bacterial vaginosis in females 12 years of age and older.

Omicron neutralized after third dose of Pfizer-Biontech vaccine

Serum antibodies produced by three doses of the Pfizer Inc.-Biontech SE COVID-19 vaccine neutralize the SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron. The results, from a preliminary first dataset, come from participants’ sera taken one month after receiving their third dose. The protection level against Omicron was found to be similar to that of those with two doses of the vaccine against the wild-type SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. Two doses of the vaccine however may not be sufficient to protect against the Omicron variant, the companies said, but those with two doses may still be protected against severe forms the disease, including Omicron. Antibody titres in those who received a third dose of the vaccine had increased by 25-fold.

Merck grows corporate venture fund to €600 million

LONDON – Merck KGaA has increased the size of its corporate venture fund M Ventures to €600 million (US$676.4 million), to be invested over the next five years. This is the third increase in the financial commitment to the evergreen fund following its formation as Merck Serono Ventures in 2009, with €40 million. Since then, it has backed over 80 companies. The larger fund will allow M Ventures to further grow the number and the size of its investments, but said Hakan Goker, managing director of M Ventures, “We will not change the strategy per se.”

Newpath Partners closes Fund II at $350M

Newpath Partners closed its second fund with a $350 million raise, to continue its model of backing scientist-entrepreneurs during the earliest stages of company formation. The Boston-based firm works closely with a tight circle of influential scientific leaders to establish firms with high levels of scientific originality – and high ambitions to match. “We could have raised double what we raised,” founding partner Thomas J. Cahill told BioWorld. Its backers include Stephen Pagliuca of Bain Capital and Boston Celtics fame.

Oncomyx takes oncolytic virus tech into clinic with $50m Series B funding

It’s been more than six years since the FDA’s first approval of an oncolytic virus – Amgen Inc.’s melanoma drug Imlygic (talimogene laherparepvec) – and it’s easy to argue that progress in the field has been overshadowed by success with other immunotherapy types such as checkpoint inhibitors. The FDA hasn’t approved any more oncolytic viruses since then – but Phoenix, Arizona-based Oncomyx Therapeutics Inc. is one of several companies trying to change that with technology based on a rabbit virus that has the ability to infect human cancer cells.

Mesoblast’s new subgroup analysis brings needed jolt to revive heart failure study

PERTH, Australia – Stem cell therapy company Mesoblast Ltd. provided new subgroup analyses from its phase III advanced chronic heart failure trial showing a greater treatment benefit from rexlemestrocel-L in high-risk patients with chronic heart failure and low ejection fraction with diabetes or ischemia. The company had reported in December 2020 that its allogeneic mesenchymal cell therapy, rexlemestrocel-L (Revascor), failed to meet the primary endpoint of a reduction in hospitalizations in its DREAM-HF phase III trial.

Henlius bevacizumab biosimilar receives China marketing approval

Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc.’s self-developed Hanbeitai (bevacizumab biosimilar) has received marketing approval from China’s NMPA. It was approved for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer and unresectable, locally advanced, recurrent, or metastatic non-squamous non-small-cell lung cancer. The approval comes less than two weeks after two other firms received nods from the NMPA for their own versions of bevacizumab, namely Tot Biopharm International Co. Ltd.’s Pusintin and Betta Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.’s MIL-60.

Also in the news

Adicet, Affimed, Ainos, Amphera, Astrazeneca, Avistone, Aytu, Basilea, Biogen, Bioinvent, Bone, Celldex, Checkpoint, Cingulate, Clarus, Cybin, Cytodyn, Daré, Eisai, Epicentrx, Glaxosmithkline, GT, Henlius, Hoth, IGM, I-Mab, Incannex, Index, Keiferx, LB, Lexaria, Medicago, Medigene, Merck, Moderna Monopar, MRM, Neurocrine, Neurop, Novabiotics, Novartis, Nucliber, Nuvation, Oragenics, Orange Grove, O.Y.E., Passage, PCI, Pfizer, Radius, Redesign, Sage, Saol, Shasqi, Sorrento, Sotio, SRI, Supernus, Synairgen, Takeda, Telix, Therapeuticsmd, Tranquis, Treadwell, Valneva, Veru, Virpax, Zylö