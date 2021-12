Omicron neutralized after 3rd dose of Pfizer-Biontech vaccine; Astrazeneca wins Evusheld EUA

There is now more clarity on the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, as serum antibodies produced by three doses of the Pfizer Inc.-Biontech SE COVID-19 vaccine have been shown to neutralize it. The data arrived a day after Glaxosmithkline plc and Vir Biotechnology Inc. said the monoclonal antibody sotrovimab retains activity against key mutations of the Omicron variant, including those found in sotrovimab’s binding site.