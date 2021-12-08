Merck KGaA grows corporate venture fund to €600 million

LONDON – Merck KGaA has increased the size of its corporate venture fund M Ventures to €600 million (US$676.4 million), to be invested over the next five years. This is the third increase in the financial commitment to the evergreen fund following its formation as Merck Serono Ventures in 2009, with €40 million. Since then, it has backed more than 80 companies. The larger fund will allow M Ventures to further grow the number and the size of its investments but, said Hakan Goker, managing director of M Ventures, “We will not change the strategy per se.”