Oncomyx takes oncolytic virus tech into clinic with $50M series B funding

It’s been more than six years since the FDA’s first approval of an oncolytic virus – Amgen Inc.’s melanoma drug Imlygic (talimogene laherparepvec) – and it’s easy to argue that progress in the field has been overshadowed by success with other immunotherapy types such as checkpoint inhibitors. Though the FDA hasn’t approved any more oncolytic viruses since then, Phoenix-based Oncomyx Therapeutics Inc. is one of several companies trying to change that.