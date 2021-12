Med-tech financings place 2021 as second-best year

Med-tech financings in 2021 have reached 673 transactions valued at $48.04 billion. This compares with 718 transactions valued at $59.7 billion in 2020, indicating a drop this year of about 6% in terms of volume and nearly 20% in terms of value. Nevertheless, 2021 is the second-best year of the last five.