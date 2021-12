Savvywire at center of successful 20-patient cardiac study

TORONTO – Opsens Inc. has successfully treated 20 patients in the first-in-human study employing a new surgical guidewire to improve procedural workflow during transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR). According to Opsens CEO Louis Laflamme, the Savvywire will be the first guidewire to deliver a valvular prosthesis while allowing continuous hemodynamic pressure measurement during the procedure.