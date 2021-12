A look back as we head into 2022

Top Trends of 2021: Controversy much alive over Biogen’s Aduhelm; picture unclear for other AD prospects

In 2021, no drug approval garnered as much attention and debate as Biogen Inc.’s Aduhelm (aducanumab). The FDA’s surprise, accelerated approval of Aduhelm for Alzheimer’s disease flew in the face of the recommendation by an advisory committee, causing a stir that included the resignation of three adcom members, along with publicly made claims that the company’s relationship with regulators had become too cozy.