A cocktail of monoclonal neutralizing antibodies developed by Brii Biosciences Ltd. has become “the first locally-discovered and approved SARS-CoV-2 target-specific treatment in China, through a randomized, double-blind and placebo-controlled trial,” Rogers Luo, president and general manager of greater China at the company, told BioWorld. China had earlier only approved traditional Chinese medicine treatments and the antiviral favipiravir for treatment of COVID-19 patients. The NMPA approved a combination of Brii’s amubarvimab and romlusevimab as a treatment for both adults and pediatric patients, ages 12 to 17, with mild and “normal type” COVID-19 at high risk for progression to severe disease, including hospitalization or death.

Smacked by COVID-19: Recruitment to UK’s cancer trials plummets 60%

LONDON – New figures underline the devastating effect the pandemic is having on cancer clinical research, with recruitment to U.K. studies falling by 60%. A total of 27,734 patients were recruited in 2020/21, compared to an average of 67,057 in the three years previously. Over those three years, recruitment had been on the rise, going from 61,810 in 2017/18 to 71,709 in 2019/20, according to figures compiled by the Institute of Cancer Research in London.

The ups and downs of central nervous system diseases; stocks down by 12.5% for 2021

While financings have reached record levels, the stocks of BioWorld’s Neurological Diseases Index (BNDI) are now underground by 12.5%, a trajectory shadowed by the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index, down by 3.45%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average representing the broader markets, however, is up by nearly 13%. All 17 stocks that are part of BNDI have fallen since the end of October and only five of them are up for the year.

Apogenix raised $29M to push COVID drug into phase III

As Omicron spreads throughout Europe there’s a pressing need for new therapies that could reduce the burden on hospitals by preventing COVID-19 symptoms from escalating to a critical point. Apogenix GmbH is pushing a potential new therapy into phase III that could be added to the armamentarium against COVID with €20.7 million (US$23.4 million) in government funding.

Cansino partners with Aerogen for inhalable COVID-19 vaccine

Cansino Biologics Inc. has entered a development and commercial supply partnership with Aerogen Ltd. for an inhalable version of its COVID-19 vaccine, Convidecia, also known as Ad5-nCoV. Cansino will combine Convidecia with Aerogen’s vibrating mesh aerosol drug delivery technology to produce a consistent droplet size for optimal lung deposition. The technology delivers up to six times more medication to the lungs compared to jet nebulizers. It also enables consistency and drug denaturing to improve efficacy. Cansino and Aerogen did not disclose the deal’s commercial terms.

Russia takes steps to improve drug, device access

The Russian Federation is making progress building its drug supply system and increasing access to medicines and medical devices. In a Dec. 7 update Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko highlighted the work of the Circle of Kindness fund, efforts to ensure the availability of vaccines and other drugs throughout the federation, and the launch of a labeling system to promote the timely identification of uncertified and counterfeit drugs.

A look back as we head into 2022 - Top trends of 2021: Controversy much alive over Biogen’s Aduhelm; picture unclear for other AD prospects

In 2021, no drug approval garnered as much attention and debate as Biogen Inc.’s Aduhelm (aducanumab). The FDA’s surprise, accelerated approval of Aduhelm for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) flew in the face of the recommendation by an advisory committee (adcom), causing a stir that included the resignation of three adcom members, along with publicly made claims that the company’s relationship with regulators had become too cozy. Aduhelm won clearance June 7 and was priced at $56,000 per year, a cost that Biogen promised to freeze for four years, but the move that didn’t stop the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review from saying the FDA has “failed in its responsibility to protect patients and families from unproven treatments with known harms.” Whatever the ultimate fate of Aduhelm, its jolting regulatory win and strife-ridden path afterward may have placed in doubt the success – with gatekeepers and, separately, in the wider world – of other AD programs, especially those in the amyloid-targeting sector but not only there.

Acting director named for NIH

U.S. President Joe Biden has yet to nominate a new director to helm the National Institutes of Health (NIH) when Francis Collins steps down next week, but in the interim, Lawrence Tabak, the principal deputy director at the agency, will serve as the acting director beginning Dec. 20.

Also in the news

