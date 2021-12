Russia takes steps to improve drug, device access

The Russian Federation is making progress in building its drug supply system and increasing access to medicines and medical devices. In a Dec. 7 update on the progress being made, Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko highlighted the work of the Circle of Kindness fund, efforts to ensure the availability of vaccines and other drugs throughout the federation, and the launch of a labeling system to promote the timely identification of uncertified and counterfeit drugs.