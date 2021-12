Apogenix raises $29M to push COVID-19 drug into phase III

As Omicron spreads throughout Europe there’s a pressing need for new therapies that could reduce the burden on hospitals by preventing COVID-19 symptoms from escalating to a critical point. Apogenix GmbH, of Heidelberg, Germany, is pushing a potential new therapy into phase III that could be added to the armamentarium against COVID-19 with €20.7 million (US$23.4 million) government funding.