BioWorld - Friday, December 10, 2021
Brii Biosciences wins China's first approval for COVID-19 MAb therapy

Dec. 9, 2021
By David Ho
No Comments
A cocktail of monoclonal neutralizing antibodies developed by Brii Biosciences Ltd. has become “the first locally-discovered and approved SARS-CoV-2 target-specific treatment in China, through a randomized, double-blind and placebo-controlled trial,” Rogers Luo, president and general manager of greater China at the company, told BioWorld. The NMPA approved a combination of Brii’s amubarvimab and romlusevimab as a treatment for both adults and pediatric patients, ages 12 to 17, with mild and “normal type” COVID-19 at high risk for progression to severe disease, including hospitalization or death.
BioWorld Regulatory Coronavirus Monoclonal antibody China National Medical Products Administration