In vitro diagnostics on the rise

From autopsy to blood test, the evolving science of Alzheimer’s disease detection

The controversial approval of Biogen Inc.’s Aduhelm (aducanumab) in June sharply increased the interest in developing a quick, painless method of diagnosing Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Now, more than half a dozen blood-based diagnostic assays are in development and one is commercially available, albeit without FDA clearance.