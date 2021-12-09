Regulatory Gemish: COVID-19’s big impacts on the FDA and beyond

Amid industry’s ongoing drive to speed drug discovery, clinical development and commercial success, government regulation can sometimes seem slow moving. But even a quick look at regulatory highlights from 2021 shows nothing could be further from the truth. From COVID-19 and cancer to Aduhelm and the broader health care ecosystem, so much has changed – and not just in the U.S. Join us for perspective on this fast-changing landscape from Peter Pitts, president of the Center for Medicine in the Public Interest, among other roles. “All of a sudden, everybody is a regulatory expert,” he said. Will free beer get us where we need to go? Listen to find out.