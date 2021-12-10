BD acquires Tissuemed, adds Tissuepatch sealant to lineup

Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BD) reported it acquired Tissuemed Ltd., maker of the self-adhesive Tissuepatch surgical sealant. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction is not expected to have a material impact on BD’s fiscal 2022 financial results. Tissuemed reported 2020 revenues of £2.6 million (US$3.44 million) up from £1.7 million (US$1.32 million) in 2019 in a filing made in November 2020. Net profit was £1.06 million (US$1.40 million) up from £851,000 (US$1.124 million). BD has been on a purchasing binge in recent years with more than a dozen tuck-ins since the start of 2020.