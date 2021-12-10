BioWorld - Friday, December 10, 2021
BD acquires Tissuemed, adds Tissuepatch sealant to lineup

Dec. 9, 2021
By Annette Boyle
Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BD) reported it acquired Tissuemed Ltd., maker of the self-adhesive Tissuepatch surgical sealant. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction is not expected to have a material impact on BD’s fiscal 2022 financial results. Tissuemed reported 2020 revenues of £2.6 million (US$3.44 million) up from £1.7 million (US$1.32 million) in 2019 in a filing made in November 2020. Net profit was £1.06 million (US$1.40 million) up from £851,000 (US$1.124 million). BD has been on a purchasing binge in recent years with more than a dozen tuck-ins since the start of 2020.
