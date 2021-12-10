Nearly three years in the making, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform’s final majority report on big pharma pricing and business practices doesn’t spare contempt for the industry's business practices. U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.), who chaired the committee, wrote that drug companies “have raised prices relentlessly for decades while manipulating the patent system and other laws to delay competition from lower-priced generics. These companies have specifically targeted the U.S. market for higher prices, even while cutting prices in other countries, because weaknesses in our health care system have allowed them to get away with outrageous prices and anticompetitive conduct.” The committee’s self-described mission was to understand why drug companies have consistently raised prices, the strategies used to protect market power and keep prices high, and to find ways Congress could reform the industry to make prescriptions more affordable for patients and taxpayers.

Phase II with kidney-injury prospect misses endpoint; Angion stock dented

Shares of Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) were trading midday at $2.66, down 83 cents, or 23.8%, on word from the company and partner Vifor Pharma Group that the phase II study called Guard with ANG-3777 missed its primary endpoint. A hepatocyte growth factor mimetic, ANG-3777 is being developed for patients undergoing cardiac surgery involving cardiopulmonary bypass who are at risk for developing acute kidney injury. The trial did not meet its main goal of percentage increase in serum creatinine based upon the area under the curve, but turned up a signal in the clinically relevant MAKE90 secondary endpoint, Angion said, and data remain under review.

FDA churning out guidance

With 2021 coming to a close in just a few weeks, the U.S. FDA is racing to release the guidances it planned to get out the door this year. The regulator issued two draft guidances Dec. 7 detailing key clinical and production considerations to support applications for “N of 1,” or single-subject, clinical trials and drug development programs for severely debilitating or life-threatening diseases.

Avistone raises $200M, acquires Pearl Biotech

Avistone Biotechnology Co. Ltd. raised more than $200 million to support its oncology drug development and the acquisition Pearl Biotechnology Co. Ltd. with the aim of creating a “fully-integrated” targeted oncology platform. Vivo Capital LLC led the financing, with participation from Bain Capital LP. and Primavera Capital Group.

Canbridge raises $77.4M with Hong Kong IPO

Canbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc. has raised HK$604 million ($77.4 million) with a listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange, selling about 56.3 million shares (1228.HK) at HK$12.18 per share. The shares fell to HK$8.90 at the end of the day in Hong Kong. Almost half the funds will support advancement of Canbridge’s lead candidate, CAN-008, a glycosylated CD95-Fc fusion protein in phase II testing for glioblastoma. About a quarter of the funds will support other major pipeline programs.

Top Trends of 2021: DNA vaccines arrive, while KRAS drugs and CAR T-cell therapies break new ground in cancer

There was no slowing of biopharma innovation in 2021, even as industry directed significant resources to, while feeling the impact of, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The year saw big wins for developers of DNA vaccines and biosimilars, while CAR T expanded its reach and a drug target once considered undruggable was finally conquered. And as 2021 gives way to 2022, other potentially game-changing technologies and therapeutics are waiting in the wings.

Top Trends of 2021: Challenges spur regulatory cooperation

COVID-19 kept its grip on the world in 2021 as one new variant after another created new waves of infection, forcing regulatory officials to face ongoing political and logistical pressures in dealing with drug and vaccine approvals, mergers and acquisitions, manufacturing issues and demands for pricing reforms.

Deal values inch closer to 2020; M&As fall way short

It was a busy year for biopharma deals, but as 2021 nears its end, the activity lags behind 2020. BioWorld recorded 1,844 deals valued at $182 billion in 2021 vs. 2,067 deals valued at $198.2 billion for the full year of 2020. That puts 2021 behind last year on the volume of deals by more than 10% and on the value by about 8%, but there are still three weeks to go.

Also in the news

