Angion’s HGF mimetic in peril after phase II failure

Angion Biomedica Corp. CEO Jay Venkatesan said his firm is ransacking phase II data for “a clear and consistent trend” toward benefit with ANG-3777 before going to the next stage of development with the hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for patients undergoing cardiac surgery involving cardiopulmonary bypass who are at risk for developing acute kidney injury. A decision is due early next year.