Deal values inch closer to 2020; M&As fall way short

It was a busy year for biopharma deals, but as 2021 nears its end, activity is lagging 2020. BioWorld recorded 1,844 deals valued at $182 billion in 2021 vs. 2,067 deals valued at $198.2 billion for 2020. That puts 2021 behind last year on the volume of deals by more than 10% and on value by about 8%, but there are still three weeks to go.