Theradaptive wins breakthrough device designation for spinal implant

Theradaptive Inc. has received an FDA breakthrough medical device (BMD) designation for its Osteo-Adapt SP spinal fusion implant for transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion to treat degenerative disc disease, spondylolisthesis, or retrolisthesis. Under the program Theradaptive will enjoy priority review for its spinal bone growth implant and interactive advice for continued development as well as clinical trial protocols during premarket review.