Stereotaxis’ robotic technology decreases silent brain embolism during AF ablation

Stereotaxis Corp. reported positive results showing its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) system significantly reduces the incidence of silent cerebral embolism (SCE) in patients undergoing atrial fibrillation (AF) ablation vs. hand-held catheters. The prospective, multicenter study is believed to be the first to compare AF ablation using RMN with manual control and to highlight the benefit in lowering SCE risk.