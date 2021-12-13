Clonal hematopoiesis of indeterminate potential (CHIP) was associated with a 35% reduced risk of Alzheimer's disease (AD) in studies presented at the plenary session of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting on Sunday.

The findings mark an unexpected possible upside to CHIP, which is a potential precursor to acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and increases the risk of atherosclerosis, ischemic heart failure mortality, type 2 diabetes, thrombosis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder.

"On the whole you would rather not have CHIP than have CHIP," presenter Siddhartha Jaiswal, an assistant professor of pathology, stressed while discussing the findings at a press conference.

But the findings provide additional evidence for the importance of the immune system, and particularly microglia, in forestalling neurodegenerative processes.

CHIP results from mutations in hematopoietic, or blood-forming, stem cells that give those cells an advantage in dividing. "Descendants of mutated cells will expand in the bone marrow over time," explained the Jackson Laboratory's Jennifer Trowbridge, who introduced the plenary presentation by Stanford University postdoctoral scholar Hind Bouzid.

CHIP is not itself a disease, but it is bad news.

Additional cooperative mutations can transform CHIP into myeloid dysplastic syndromes or outright AML. "Having one of these CHIP mutations is the first hit," Jaiswal said.

CHIP mutations are also associated with an elevated risk of multiple disorders and elevated all-cause mortality.

Because of the increased risk of multiple diseases that is associated with CHIP, Jaiswal said, "in this study, we wondered whether CHIP had an association with AD."

The team investigated that question using several different approaches – a longitudinal cohort study, a case control study, Mendelian randomization, and a brain pathology study.

Their hunch was that if anything, CHIP would increase the risk of AD. But instead, Jaiswal said, "in all of these studies, we surprisingly found that CHIP was associated with a reduced risk of Alzheimer's related pathologies."

At the plenary session, Bouzid summed up the findings as "The presence of CHIP is protective in Alzheimer's disease."

But why?

How CHIP protects from AD is not yet clear. The team saw the effect in individuals with ApoE3 and ApoE4, but not with the protective ApoE2 allele, suggesting that the mechanism of protection "might be redundant with the protection from ApoE2," Bouzid said.

One big surprise came when the authors looked at the postmortem brains of 8 individuals with CHIP to identify what might be responsible for the protective effect.

Because they suspected a role of innate immune cells, the team looked closely at microglia – though the current consensus is that those microglia should predate the development of CHIP.

"It is currently believed that microglia derive from embryonic development, but do not have any contribution from the bone marrow thereafter," Jaiswal said.

CHIP, on the other hand, is rarely found in individuals who are younger than 40.

However, in 7 of the 8 brains they studied, the authors found microglia with the CHIP genotype had replaced anywhere between 40% and 80% of brain-resident microglia, "suggesting a vast replacement of normal microglia with these mutated cells," Jaiswal said.

The blood-brain barrier is compromised in age, which might offer a way for microglia to get into the brain – although it is not obvious why microglia with CHIP mutations would be more likely to take advantage of that opportunity. Blood counts in individuals with CHIP mutations remain normal, so there is not an excess of cells.

In response to a question at the plenary, Bouzid said that her team had not looked at whether microglia from bone-marrow derived cells are also seen in older individuals without CHIP mutations in their blood stem cells. But if that were the case, the basic question would remain similar – what is it about CHIP-mutant cells that makes them better at protecting the brain.

Whatever the reason for their appearance, the bone marrow-derived replacements are decades younger than the microglia assigned to the brain during embryonic development, which may make them better at jobs such as clearing debris. Earlier in 2021, researchers reported that improving the metabolism of myeloid cells, a cell type that includes microglia, reversed age-related cognitive declines in mice (Bouzid, H. et al. 63rd Annu Meet Am Soc Hematol (Dec 11-14, Atlanta) 2021, Abst 5).