Pfizer Inc. is to buy Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. for $6.7 billion, adding a potential follow-up to inflammatory diseases pill Xeljanz (tofacitinib) to its pipeline plus several other potential medicines targeting gastroenterology, dermatology and cardiology. It’s the fifth largest biopharma merger of the year and will see Pfizer acquire all the outstanding shares of San Diego-based Arena for $100 per share in an all-cash transaction for a total equity value of approximately $6.7 billion. The acquisition comes after a relatively dry period for biopharma M&A at the end of 2021, which has been busy by historical standards but fallen short of the records set in 2020.

Regor Therapeutics and Eli Lilly ink $1.5B collaboration and licensing deal

Regor Therapeutics Group and Eli Lilly and Co. inked a collaboration and licensing deal to co-develop therapies for metabolic disorders in a deal worth more than $1.5 billion. Under the agreement, Lilly will have a license to access Regor’s intellectual property for metabolic diseases. Lilly will be responsible for development, manufacturing and commercialization worldwide, while Regor retains the rights for mainland China, Macau, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Foghorn and Lilly’s Loxo agree to a $1.3B oncology deal

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is receiving $300 million up front in cash in its new collaboration with Loxo Oncology at Lilly, which is Eli Lilly and Co.’s R&D group, to develop oncology medicines. Foghorn could bring in up to $1.3 billion in development and commercialization milestones. In addition, Lilly will invest $80 million in Foghorn. Development will be made using Foghorn’s platform for modulating patients’ chromatin regulatory system. The deal includes a co-development and co-commercialization agreement for Foghorn’s selective BRM program and an undisclosed program. Cambridge, Mass.-based Foghorn’s stock (NASDAQ:FHTX) rose strongly on the news as shares were 40% higher at midday.

Drop in neutralizing antibodies when COVID-19 vaccines encounter Omicron variant: study

LONDON – There was a substantial fall in neutralization titers against the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 in the stored sera of people who had received two doses of either Astrazeneca plc’s or Pfizer Inc./Biontech SE’s COVID-19 vaccines, with some samples failing to neutralize the virus at all, according to the latest data from the U.K. Com-Cov study. While only one element of vaccine effectiveness, the researchers said that appears to be reflected in what is happening on the ground in the U.K., with early epidemiological evidence indicating Omicron is outcompeting its Delta predecessor and driving a further wave of infection. For both the Astrazeneca and Pfizer vaccines, there was a 30-fold drop off in neutralizing antibodies against an Omicron viral isolate from a patient in the U.K., compared to the Delta variant that currently is the cause of 99% of COVID-19 infections worldwide.

Top Trends of 2021: COVID-19 a ball of pandemic confusion that produced great science and powerful revenues

In 2021, progress on preventing and treating COVID-19 was a seemingly endless series of starts and stalls. In spite of the high-profile stumbles, science and finance took startling steps forward.

Top Trends of 2021: UK-Europe regulatory breakup puts both in recovery mode for year ahead

LONDON – The confluence of Brexit and pandemic has hit regulators in Europe hard this year, with the workload of assessing COVID-19 vaccines and antivirals made all the more onerous by the loss of expertise suffered by both the EMA and the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Agency (MHRA) as their close relationship was severed. Layered on top of that was the process of overseeing implementation of new regulations for European regulators, and for the MHRA of devising a new post-Brexit regulatory framework. The pandemic exposed fault lines in Europe’s preparedness for health emergencies, and to address that, the EMA is due to get new responsibilities in 2022, once negotiations with member states on what the reinforced agency should look like conclude.

Top Trends of 2021: Politics, pricing and personalities create regulatory challenges

U.S. regulators continued to be plagued in 2021 with accusations of politicization, most of which revolved around the expansion of the COVID-19 vaccine. Despite the Biden administration’s avowed commitment to follow the science in regulatory decision-making, the White House COVID-19 Response Team appeared to jump ahead of the science Aug. 18 when it announced the Sept. 20 rollout of a nationwide booster program for all adults.

ASH 2021: Blood disorder CHIPs away Alzheimer’s disease risk

Clonal hematopoiesis of indeterminate potential (CHIP) was associated with a 35% reduced risk of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) in studies presented at the plenary session of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting on Sunday. The findings mark an unexpected possible upside to CHIP, which is a potential precursor to acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and increases the risk of atherosclerosis, ischemic heart failure mortality, type 2 diabetes, thrombosis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder.

ASH 2021: Orca Bio’s Orca-T therapy slashes GvHD rates in bone marrow transplant patients

Orca Bio Inc. reported at the American Society of Hematology that cancer patients undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) who received its Orca-T cell therapy product achieved higher rates of survival without experiencing either relapse or chronic graft-vs.-host (GvHD) disease than those who received a conventional graft.

ASH 2021: CAR T therapies are front and center as 2021 meeting begins

Core presentations at the 63rd meeting of the annual American Society of Hematology (ASH) began Saturday morning with the presentation of three studies focused on non-Hodgkin lymphomas and one on multiple myeloma (MM). Each approach used the immune system as a cancer fighter but employed different mechanisms of action. Two of them successfully used CAR T therapies as treatment.

Endogena heads for clinic with RP regenerative medicine tech after $29M series A

Endogena Therapeutics Inc., of San Francisco, has raised another $20 million in a series A funding round to progress regenerative medicine that could use stem cells to “heal” the damage caused by eye disease retinitis pigmentosa. Zurich-based Rejuveron Life Sciences AG invested a further $20 million in the $29 million series A round to enable Endogena to begin clinical trials of the technology. In January, Rejuveron provided $4.75 million as part of Endogena’s $8 million series A-1 financing round and is the largest shareholder in Endogena, alongside major investor DEFTA Partners.

Also in the news

4D, Acacia, Actinium, Adagene, Adicet, Affimed, Affinivax, Agios, Albireo, Aleta, Allogene, Allovir, ALX Oncology, Ampio, Annexon, Antengene, Aprea, Arbutus, Arcellx, Arrivo, Astrazeneca, Autolus, Avenue, Beigene, Bellus Health, Beyondspring, Biocytogen, Biofrontera, Biohaven, Bionomics, Bio-Path, Biosion, BITT, Bluebird, BMS, Brainstorm Cell, Brii, Cantargia, Capricor, Carsgen, Catamaran, CBMG, CDR-Life, Cellectis, Celularity, Clene Nanomedicine, Compass Pathways, Corvus, CTI, Cytodyn, Daiichi, Defence, Editas Medicine, Egetis, Eli Lilly, Enlivex, Epizyme, Equillium, Eucure, Exicure, Fate, Forendo, Forma, Freeline, Galderma, Gamida Cell, GBT, Genentech, Geneuro, Genmab, Gilead, Glycomimetics, Graphite, GSK, Halberd, Hansoh, Harmony, Harpoon, HDT, Ichnos, Idorsia, IGM, Imago, Imara, Immunicum, Immunogen, Incyte, Innovent, Intellia, Janssen, Jazz, Karyopharm, Keros, Kite, Kura, Kymera, Legend, Loxo Oncology, Maat, Mallinckrodt, Memo, Mereo, Mirum, Moderna, Molecular Partners, Morphosys, Mustang, Navidea, Nektar, Neoleukin, Neximmune, Nextcure, Novartis, Novavax, Nurix, Nuvation, Obi, Okyo, Oncternal, Orange Grove, Orca, Organon, Ortho Regenerative Tech, Oryzon, Ose, Pfizer, Pharmamar, Poseida, Precision, Protagonist, Puma, Q32, Qilu, Quratis, Regeneron, Rheos Medicines, Rocket, Rottapharm, Samsung Bioepis, Sana, Sangamo, Schrödinger, Seagen, Senti, Servier, Silence, Sirona, Stealth, Sutro, Syndax, Takeda, Tessa, TG, Therapeuticsmd, Tremeau, Trevena, Tscan, Veru, Vincerx, Virfor, Wugen, X4, Xencor, Zetagen